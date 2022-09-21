MP: Villagers in Burhanpur submit memorandum against encroachment activities

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers from Borgaon Khurd and Emagird village in Burhanpur rushed to the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum accusing the management committee members of Dargah-e-Hakimi involved in encroachment on government roads.

A memorandum was submitted to the administrative officer addressing the district demanding to resolve their grievances soon. The villagers raised slogans against the Dargah-e-Hakimi management at Lodhipura, accusing them of encroachment on government roads.

The villagers said that roads have been closed by Dargah-e-Hakimi by putting big gates at many places. Despite complaining many times, the villagers have been compelled to adopt the path of agitation due to lack of action. The villagers demanded that the demarcation of government land should be done and encroachments removed.

A large number of women, elderly and Hindu religious members of Shri Ichcheshwar Hanuman Mandir Committee and devotees were present in large numbers along with the villagers of Borgaon Khurd and Emagird.

In the memorandum addressing the collector, it was alleged that the age-old common way to many of the agricultural lands of the villagers has been blocked due to encroachment. Villagers mentioned in the memorandum by referring to the khasras and levelled a serious allegation of encroachment.

Villagers referring to the 0.13 hectare land under Khasra No 12 located in Emagird tehsil, said that the land is registered in the name of the government and there is a temple of Bajrangbali on this land.

Hundreds of devotees from the villages used to visit this temple daily to offer prayers. Meanwhile, the road has been closed by installing big gates and making boundary walls. After raising many allegations, they have demanded immediate redressal of these. On this occasion, Shiv Sena's divisional chief Ashish Sharma, the national executive member of the All India Hindu Mahasabha Dinesh Sugandhi, Balya Maharaj, devotee Rakesh Tiwari and a large number of villagers were present.