MP: Villagers Face Hardships In Absence Of Bridge Over River

VillagerRisking his life, crossing river | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Dussehra Phalian in the Puniyavat Panchayat of Kattiwada block were facing significant challenges due to the absence of a culvert/bridge over river. This issue was particularly affecting school-going children, who struggle to navigate the area, especially during the rainy season.

The local community has repeatedly raised this concern for a culvert to be constructed. Every year, villagers have been risking their lives as they cross a river to access essential services, including schools and medical facilities.

The deteriorating state of the road has rendered it nearly impassable for motorcycles and small vehicles. Emergency services, including Dial 100 and Janani Ambulance, were unable to reach the village, leaving sick and pregnant women without timely medical help.

Local Congress leader Amit Bamaniya said, "The government and the district administration have not done any concrete work in the village. The people here have been facing difficulties for a long time due to the lack of culverts, but there is no one to look after them."

He emphasised that while the government tall claims to provide basic facilities, the reality in Alirajpur district tells a different story, with many villages lacking essential infrastructure.

The residents have been urging the district administration to recognise the urgency of the situation and expedite the approval of the necessary culverts. The lack of proper infrastructure during the rainy season has made life extremely difficult for the locals, who were suffering greatly as a result.