 MP: Vijayvargiya Opens 100-Bedded Civil Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Vijayvargiya Opens 100-Bedded Civil Hospital

MP: Vijayvargiya Opens 100-Bedded Civil Hospital

Performs bhoomi pujan of development works worth crores in Manasa

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Wednesday, performed bhoomi pujan of development works worth crores of rupees in the Manasa assembly constituency. The event was marked by the inauguration of Bharat Ratna Pt Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, built at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore and the 100-bedded Civil Hospital, built for Rs 20 crore at Morvan intersection by Vijayvargiya. He inspected the construction of buildings and lauded the architectural fineness.

Vijayvargiya cut the ribbon and dedicated the facilities to the public, signifying a milestone in local healthcare and cultural amenities. The programme commenced with garlanding the photo of Goddess Saraswati and lighting ceremonial lamps. MLA Maru, civic body president Seema Tiwari, councillors and public representatives welcomed the guests.

Read Also
Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayvargiya underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in elevating India's global standing and reiterated the government's commitment to aligning national progress with cultural ethos and traditions. He also highlighted the role of women in nation-building. MP Sudhir Gupta highlighted the achievements of the double-engine government, including the establishment of new medical colleges and the approval of five new railway lines in the region.

MLA Maru advocated for infrastructural improvements, particularly emphasizing the necessity for a ring road and the development of Vrindavan Garden. Neemuch collector Dinesh Jain, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Maru, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, BJP district president Pawan Patidar, zila panchayat CEO Guruprasad others and people in large numbers attended the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Vijayvargiya Opens 100-Bedded Civil Hospital

MP: Vijayvargiya Opens 100-Bedded Civil Hospital

MP: 21st Century Will Be India's Era Of Global Leadership: CM

MP: 21st Century Will Be India's Era Of Global Leadership: CM

MP: Exploitation Of Contractual Workers Surfaces In Dewas

MP: Exploitation Of Contractual Workers Surfaces In Dewas

MP: CM To Inaugurate Satellite Campus Today

MP: CM To Inaugurate Satellite Campus Today

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 13.64L Seized, Youth Arrested

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 13.64L Seized, Youth Arrested