MP: Vijayvargiya Opens 100-Bedded Civil Hospital

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Wednesday, performed bhoomi pujan of development works worth crores of rupees in the Manasa assembly constituency. The event was marked by the inauguration of Bharat Ratna Pt Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, built at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore and the 100-bedded Civil Hospital, built for Rs 20 crore at Morvan intersection by Vijayvargiya. He inspected the construction of buildings and lauded the architectural fineness.

Vijayvargiya cut the ribbon and dedicated the facilities to the public, signifying a milestone in local healthcare and cultural amenities. The programme commenced with garlanding the photo of Goddess Saraswati and lighting ceremonial lamps. MLA Maru, civic body president Seema Tiwari, councillors and public representatives welcomed the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayvargiya underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in elevating India's global standing and reiterated the government's commitment to aligning national progress with cultural ethos and traditions. He also highlighted the role of women in nation-building. MP Sudhir Gupta highlighted the achievements of the double-engine government, including the establishment of new medical colleges and the approval of five new railway lines in the region.

MLA Maru advocated for infrastructural improvements, particularly emphasizing the necessity for a ring road and the development of Vrindavan Garden. Neemuch collector Dinesh Jain, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Maru, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, BJP district president Pawan Patidar, zila panchayat CEO Guruprasad others and people in large numbers attended the event.