MP Vigyan Sammelan: Importance of traditional and modern healthcare stressed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts from different fields discussed the treatment and facilities of patients in modern medicine and traditional medicine during the ‘Traditional and Modern Healthcare Conference’ organised by MGM Medical College, IIT-Indore and Vigyan Bharati on Thursday.

The programme was inaugurated by president of the MPPSC Rajesh Mehra.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit spoke about the importance of the Ayurvedic immunity drink during the first wave of Covid-19, while superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur discussed about the use of arsenic album and Ayurvedic kada, coupled with modern medicine, along with a holistic approach to treatment of Covid patients.

IIT-Indore’s Dr Hemchadra Jha spoke about the MP Vigyan Sammelan initiative, while homoeopath Dr AK Dwivedi discussed the treatment done by him of Covid and post-Covid patients.

Neurologist Dr Apoorva Pauranik spoke about alternative medicine and modern medicine, while Dr Sanjay Awasiya and Dr Satish Sharma spoke about treatment of emergency patients with different practices.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:46 AM IST