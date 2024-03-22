MP: Victims Of Cyber Fraud Get Back ₹2.16L Lost In Bank Accounts

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of a special drive taken up to help cybercrime victims, IT Cell Ujjain has managed to ensure that victims in two cases got Rs 2.16 lakh refunded into their bank accounts. In a third complaint, relief was given to the applicant by getting the loan amount reversed and the loan cancelled through fraudulent means.

Complainant Akash Rai, a resident of Mahidpur City, lodged a complaint in the IT cell that his father and his acquaintance had transferred a total amount of Rs 1,26,000 online on different dates, which did not come into my bank account. During the investigation, it was found that the applicant’s mobile number was linked to his bank account as well as to the bank branch of another district.

The applicant immediately registered a complaint in this regard on cyber helpline number 1930, got the account of the said second district frozen and got a complaint lodged in the IT cell. In this, the hold amount of Rs 1,26,000 was again refunded to the applicant's account by the IT cell with the help of bank officials.

Likewise, applicant Ashish Patidar, a resident of Dewas who had come to meet his acquaintance admitted patient in a hospital in Ujjain where his mobile fell and a complaint was lodged in the IT cell regarding the online transfer of Rs 90,000 through the phone-pay number linked to his bank account. During the investigation, the said amount was found to be transferred to the medical shop located in front of the hospital. According to the information given by him, the family of the patient admitted to the hospital was contacted and the amount of Rs 90,000 was transferred back to his bank account.

Further, applicant Hakimuddin Johar, a resident of Ujjain city, contacted the mobile number searched on the social account, registered online as per the information provided and given the bank-related documents and Aadhaar card/PAN card. Due to which a complaint was lodged by the fraudster regarding creating a loan of Rs 52,500 from Bajaj Finance. During the investigation and after talking to the officials of Bajaj Finance, the loan amount was reversed and the loan taken in the name of the applicant’s father was cancelled.