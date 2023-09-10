MP: Veraval-Banaras Superfast Weekly Train Introduced; Inaugural Run Today

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On the demand of passengers a new superfast weekly train will be introduced by the Western Railway between Veraval and Banaras which will have stoppage in Ratlam and at Nagda railway stations.

According to railway information, the inaugural run of the new train will be held on September 11 from Veraval while regular running of the train will begin from Banaras on September 13 and from Veraval on September 18.

INAUGURAL RUN

Railway sources said that the inaugural run of the Veraval-Banaras superfast weekly train will be held on September 11 and will depart from Veraval at 4.15 am so as to reach Ratlam railway station at 7.10pm, Nagda railway station at 8.28 pm and Banaras at 2.35 pm, the next day.

REGULAR SERVICE

Train No 12946 Banaras to Veraval Superfast weekly express will run every Wednesday commencing regular service from September 13 departing from Banaras at 7.30am so as to reach Nagda railway station on Thursday at 2.08am, Ratlam railway station at 2.35am and Veraval at 6.45pm.

Similarly, Train No 12945 Veraval to Banaras Superfast weekly express will run every Monday commencing regular service from September 18 departing Veraval at 4.15am so as to reach Ratlam railway station at 7.10pm, Nagda railway station at 8.28pm and Banaras at 2.35 pm, the next day.

STOPPAGE AND COMPOSITION

As per railway press release, stoppage of the train between Veraval and Banaras from both sides will be at Junagarh, Jetalsar, Vadia Devli, Kunkavav, Chital, Khijadiya, Lathi, Dhola Junction, Botad, Dhandhuka, Sarkhej, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Shamgarh, Kota, Gangapur City, Agra Fort, Itawa, Govindpuri, Prayagraj railway stations.

The composition of the train will be one first AC coach, AC two tier, AC three tier, sleeper class and general coaches.

