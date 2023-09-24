MP: VC Confiscates Drug Items From VU Hostel, Expels Three Students | Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): During his inspection at Vikram University (VU) hostel, on Friday, where a fight had taken place between two students on Thursday night, the vice chancellor confiscated a marijuana smoking pipe and other drug items from a room.

In this connection, he expelled three students from the hostel. There was a fight between hostel students Kulwant Chaudhary and Ayush Singh in Shaligram Tomar Hostel of VU on Thursday night. During this time some outside students were also present.

After the information, DSW Dr SK Mishra reached there with the police. During this, the outside students had run away. Later, the rooms of both the students were locked and sealed.

On Friday, the students had broken the locks in the room. After the information, on Friday at around 8.30 pm, VC Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, proctor Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma and chief warden Dr DD Bedia suddenly reached Shaligram Tomar Hostel.

During the inspection, Piyush Pandey, resident of Uttarakhand, and a student living in room number 13 of B-block, was found. Pipes and other items for smoking ganja were found in the room. The students had fled from there even before the interrogation.

VC ordered to remove the belongings of the students from room number 13 of B-block, room number 8 in C-block of student Ayush Singh, resident of Best Bengal and room number 12 in B-block of Kulwant Singh, resident of Rajasthan and locked the rooms and expelled these three students from the hostel.

It was told that all three students are enrolled in forensic courses at the university. Before this, there had been fights in the hostel in June. A dozen students who were expelled at that time were taken back. The Shaligram Tomar hostel of the varsity has about 140 rooms.

At present, due to renovation in other hostels, two students are staying in one room. Apart from a total of 240 students, about 50 students are staying in the meeting hall.

Students coming from many states of the country and studying here in hostels are afraid of infiltration of outside students in the hostels. The reason is that fights take place every day to show dominance. In the name of security, there are neither security guards nor cameras installed.

The cameras which were installed have also been broken. It was told that due to such arrangements, three students had already been taken away from the hostel by their parents.

VC said that there is chaos in the hostel due to outside students. Soon, Home Guard personnel or Army Ex-men will be deployed through the company for the security of the hostel. CCTV cameras will also be installed for security.

Complaints are being received about drug abuse among students living in hostels. Now direct action will be taken against such students. The parents of the students expelled from the hostel have been called.

No action has been taken yet to expel him from the university. If students do not improve, strict action will be taken, he said.

