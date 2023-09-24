 Bhopal: 8,000 Criminals Absconding For Last 6 Months
Data sent to neighbouring states for swift arrest

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 01:03 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 8,000 criminals are on the run in Madhya Pradesh for past six months, data revealed by senior police officials indicated. The details of the criminals have been sent to police department of neighbouring states to ensure their swift arrest. Out of 8,000 absconding criminals, 2,000 are those who were jailed and had come out on parole and fled. Gwalior district tops the list of absconding criminals whose count stands at 3,725. Jabalpur district comes next with 2,143 criminals.

Sources at PHQ said it was matter of concern that 8,000 criminals were on the run ahead of Assembly elections that are due in November this year. When inquired, police officials said a special drive would be launched to arrest the absconding criminals. It is noteworthy that Bhopal and Indore have already started night patrol and police are keeping track of every suspicious person.

No criminal will be spared

Additional director general of police G Janardan said Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena had chaired a meeting on Friday to discuss the issue. He issued directives to ensure upkeep of law and order in the state. No criminal will be spared, he added.

Bhopal: Uma Repeats Rahul's Remark, Wants To Know Number Of OBC Collectors, SPs
