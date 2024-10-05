 MP Updates: Over 2 Lakh Farmers In Khargone Receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Updates: Over 2 Lakh Farmers In Khargone Receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children In Ratlam

MP Updates: Over 2 Lakh Farmers In Khargone Receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children In Ratlam

The district-level event was held at Anaj Mandi in Khargone and was attended by local public representatives, officials, and a significant number of farmer beneficiaries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Over 2 Lakh Farmers In Khargone Receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): PM Kisan Utsav Diwas was celebrated, marking the distribution of the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi transferred a total of Rs 42.64 crore directly into the accounts of 2.13 lakh farmers in the district.

The district-level event was held at Anaj Mandi in Khargone and was attended by local public representatives, officials, and a significant number of farmer beneficiaries. Over 13,000 farmers participated in various programmes organised throughout the district, where they listened to the PM’s address via live telecast.

The chairmen of both district panchayat and janpad panchayat agriculture committees, Pankaj Birla and Hansa Vaskale, additional collector Rekha Rathore and officials were present. Under the scheme, 2.13 lakh farmers received Rs 2,000 each in the district. This initiative aims to provide financial support to farmers, enhancing their livelihoods and agricultural productivity.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tussle Between Traders Over Cotton Price Quoting; Farmers Create Ruckus At Krishi...
article-image

Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi: WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk Takes Centre Stage At Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally; Endorses Ex-US President: 'If He Doesn't Win, This Will Be the Last Election'
Elon Musk Takes Centre Stage At Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally; Endorses Ex-US President: 'If He Doesn't Win, This Will Be the Last Election'
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: The Rock Returns, Original Bloodline Reunites, CM Punk Overcomes McIntyre In Barbaric Hell In A Cell Match
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: The Rock Returns, Original Bloodline Reunites, CM Punk Overcomes McIntyre In Barbaric Hell In A Cell Match
Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!
Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!
To Mithun Chakraborty, With Love: A Legend Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award
To Mithun Chakraborty, With Love: A Legend Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A colourful programme was organised by the Western Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), Ratlam division in the Annex Hall of the Divisional Railway Manager's Office. The event, titled 'Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi', was a platform for intellectually disabled children to showcase their talents.

Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi: WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children

Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi: WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children | FP Photo

The programme was presented under the guidance of Sapna Agarwal, Ratlam Division WRWWO president. Over 70 disabled children participated in the event, which featured dance and parade performances. The children also staged a heart-touching play on the theme 'As you sow, so shall you reap'.

Gifts were distributed to the children by Sapna Agarwal in the presence of other members of the organisation. Divisional Railway Manager Rajneesh Kumar and other officers, members of the organisation and associates were present at the event. This programme is a testament to the organisation's commitment to empowering intellectually disabled children and providing them with a platform to showcase their talents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...

No Meat & Liquor Shop On Roadside From Bada Ganpati To Pitra Parvat; Naxalism Will End Soon:...

No Meat & Liquor Shop On Roadside From Bada Ganpati To Pitra Parvat; Naxalism Will End Soon:...

Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area

Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

Indore: Snag Hits IndiGo's Online Check-In Facility At City Airport; Flights Operation Disrupted For...

Indore: Snag Hits IndiGo's Online Check-In Facility At City Airport; Flights Operation Disrupted For...