MP Updates: Over 2 Lakh Farmers In Khargone Receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children In Ratlam

Over 2 Lakh Farmers In Khargone Receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): PM Kisan Utsav Diwas was celebrated, marking the distribution of the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi transferred a total of Rs 42.64 crore directly into the accounts of 2.13 lakh farmers in the district.

The district-level event was held at Anaj Mandi in Khargone and was attended by local public representatives, officials, and a significant number of farmer beneficiaries. Over 13,000 farmers participated in various programmes organised throughout the district, where they listened to the PM’s address via live telecast.

The chairmen of both district panchayat and janpad panchayat agriculture committees, Pankaj Birla and Hansa Vaskale, additional collector Rekha Rathore and officials were present. Under the scheme, 2.13 lakh farmers received Rs 2,000 each in the district. This initiative aims to provide financial support to farmers, enhancing their livelihoods and agricultural productivity.

Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi: WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A colourful programme was organised by the Western Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), Ratlam division in the Annex Hall of the Divisional Railway Manager's Office. The event, titled 'Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi', was a platform for intellectually disabled children to showcase their talents.

Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi: WRWWO Empowers Intellectually Disabled Children | FP Photo

The programme was presented under the guidance of Sapna Agarwal, Ratlam Division WRWWO president. Over 70 disabled children participated in the event, which featured dance and parade performances. The children also staged a heart-touching play on the theme 'As you sow, so shall you reap'.

Gifts were distributed to the children by Sapna Agarwal in the presence of other members of the organisation. Divisional Railway Manager Rajneesh Kumar and other officers, members of the organisation and associates were present at the event. This programme is a testament to the organisation's commitment to empowering intellectually disabled children and providing them with a platform to showcase their talents.