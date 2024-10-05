 Madhya Pradesh: Tussle Between Traders Over Cotton Price Quoting; Farmers Create Ruckus At Krishi Upaj Mandi
Madhya Pradesh: Tussle Between Traders Over Cotton Price Quoting; Farmers Create Ruckus At Krishi Upaj Mandi

CHAOS | Farmers closing main gate of Krishi Upaj Mandi following protest. Protest results in blockade on Khandwa-Vadodara National Highway, causing traffic disruption for an hour.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Tussle Between Traders Over Cotton Price Quoting; Farmers Create Ruckus At Krishi Upaj Mandi | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The Krishi Upaj Mandi in Bhikanga on witnessed a chaotic situation after disputes between traders led to the closure of the auction. The situation escalated when ginner traders objected to the involvement of certain traders in cotton purchases as a result of which auction was halted.

Frustrated farmers created a ruckus, saying they suffered losses due to the ongoing tussle between traders. The initial conflict arose when Ajay Solanki of Tuljaai Enterprises quoted a price of Rs 3,800 per quintal for cotton, which was higher than other traders. This led to the traders' association halting the auction, further inflaming farmers' anger.

The farmers accused the association of opposing traders who offered fair prices, leading to a protest and farmers locked the main gate of the Mandi. As the cotton issue was being resolved, farmers' frustrations reignited over the low prices of soybean, prompting them to close the gate again.

After discussions, the auction resumed around 2 pm, but tensions flared again shortly after due to the soybean pricing issues. Despite the resolution of the cotton auction, the low soybean prices continued to trouble farmers. The auction process was halted for three hours. Mandi secretary Rachna Tikkekar said that the farmers had created a ruckus over the price and CCI's purchase. Following resolution, mandi has been operated smoothly, he added.

