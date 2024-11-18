MP Updates: 45 Police Teams Arrest 263 Criminals During Night Combing Operations In Mandsaur; 2 Get Life In Jail For Murder In Dhar | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of police stations and posts of district arrested 263 criminals during night combing under the leadership of SP Abhishek Anand on Sunday night. A total of 45 police teams were constituted under the guidance of ASP Gautam Singh Solanki (Rural) and Hemlata Kuril, CSP Satnam Singh.

As per information from District Police Control room, 146 criminals with permanent warrant under various police stations, including 17 in Kotwali police station, 28 in YD Nagar police station, 15 in Narayangarh police station, 21 in Seetamau police station were arrested by the teams.

Similarly, another 112 criminals with arrest warrants were arrested during the operation. Police also arrested Yasin Khan of Ujjain, who had been absconding for the last six months.

Similarly, Ashok Vishnoi, 21, of Rajasthan, absconding under the NDPS Act since 2023, and Mahipal Singh Shaktawat, 40, absconding since 2023 under Excise Act were arrested. Mandsaur police also nabbed 29 accused booked under 29 cases of illicit liquor, seizing 209.54 litres of hooch worth Rs 46,594 from them. SP Anand said that such effective actions would be continued against anti-social elements in the district.

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Get Life In Jail For Murder

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur’s first additional sessions judge awarded life imprisonment to two for murder. A fine of Rs 2000 was also imposed on each convict. The judge also awarded three-month in jail along with Rs 1,000 each in fine for assaulting witnesses. As per information, Radu had lodged a complaint with police claiming that his son Vishal went with his friends Vijay and Shankar from a wedding on March 21, 2023.

Later, accused Kal Singh told Radu that his son was lying on road under a peepal tree. When he reached the spot, he found his son with head injuries and blood oozing out from his nose. Vishal was rushed to a hospital in Amjhera where doctors declared him dead.

On the basis of the complaint, Amjhera police registered a case and launched an investigation in the matter. After the completion of investigation, a charge sheet was presented before the court. During trial, accused Lalu, 45, and Kal Singh alias Kan Singh, 40, were held guilty of murdering Vishal and assaulting main witnesses Shankar and Vijay.