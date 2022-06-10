e-Paper Get App

MP: Unvaccinated 90-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Indore

Indore was among worst impacted in first/second wave of the pandemic

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
UP Police personnel stand guard outside the family house of 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men, and died on September 30 | AFP
Read Also
Indore: Minor booked for killing dog
article-image

Indore, FPJ (web desk) PTI,

A 90-year-old woman, who had not been inoculated against COVID-19, died of the infection at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a health official said on Friday.

The nonagenarian was suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments for a long time, said Dr B S Saitya, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO).

"The woman was admitted to a hospital, where she tested positive for COVID-19. She died of the infection on Thursday," the official said.

The patient had not been able to walk for the last seven years and her family members did not get her vaccinated against the disease, he said.

Earlier, an 80-year-old woman, who had taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, succumbed to the infection on May 23. She was also suffering from high blood pressure and heart ailments for a long time, Dr Saitya said.

As per the official bulletin, Indore had recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, that raised the tally to 2,08,132, which includes 1,463 casualties.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMP: Unvaccinated 90-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Indore

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Has former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf passed away? Here's what his family said

Fact Check: Has former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf passed away? Here's what his family said

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes on hold in Haryana

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes on hold in Haryana

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Government appeals to maintain peace amidst protest by Muslim community

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Government appeals to maintain peace amidst protest by Muslim community

Prophet row: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil appeals to maintain peace after protests erupt over...

Prophet row: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil appeals to maintain peace after protests erupt over...

Ranchi: Curfew imposed after protest over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad turns violent

Ranchi: Curfew imposed after protest over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad turns violent