e-Paper Get App

Indore: Minor booked for killing dog

The police registered a case against the accused under Section 11 of the Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 of IPC.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy killed a dog in the Malharganj area, following which a case was registered against the boy on Thursday under Animal Cruelty Act. The complaint was lodged by People for Animals in the matter after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Police said the incident took place in Ramchandra Nagar. Sushil Shukla, who lives here, complained to Priyanshu Jain, president of People for Animals that a minor boy residing in the locality had dragged a sick dog for a long distance during which the dog got strangulated and died.

Following Jain's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 11 of the Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 of IPC.

Video surfaced on social media

The video of the incident surfaced on the social media following which there was a huge criticism and there were demands that action should be taken against the boy. The video shows a boy dragging a dog who had a rope tied to its neck. The dog was struggling and barking to free itself, but the boy showed no mercy and kept on dragging it till it died of strangulation. The boy had also beaten the dog before dragging it. Apparently, the dog used to bark at the boy whenever the two crossed each other which hassled the boy to no end, so he decided to teach the dog a lesson.

What punishment?

According to information, a conviction under Section 11 of the Cruelty to Animals Act can result in imprisonment of up to three months and a fine. Similarly, under section 429 of IPC, the accused can be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and with a fine. In this case, the police have a video in which the boy is clearly seen dragging the dog. Since he lives in the same area, identification was also easy.

Read Also
Indore: Hype over reading hard copy books petering out
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Minor booked for killing dog

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...