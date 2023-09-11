MP: UMC Collects Property Tax Of Rs 2.46 Crore During Lok Adalat | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the rain, building and land owners participated enthusiastically and deposited the outstanding property tax in all the zonal offices of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to avail the benefit of the special exemption given under the National Lok Adalat on Saturday.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and revenue department in-charge Rajat Mehta have made an appeal at their level along with making the citizens aware of depositing property tax. The result of all this was that Rs 19.10 lakh in Zone number 1, Rs 39.14 lakh in Zone 2, Rs 44.6 lakh in Zone 3, Rs 28.76 lakh in Zone 4, Rs 38.30 lakh in Zone 5 and Rs 76.89 lakh in Zone 6, thus a total of more than 2.46 crore of property tax was collected.

Under the direction of commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, additional commissioner Aditya Nagar had made a systematic strategy this time, under which preparations for the National Lok Adalat were made as per the prescribed action plan.

Singh guided and motivated the staff by holding meetings from time to time and entrusted them with the responsibility of deploying the revenue staff. Nagar, who is also in charge of the property tax department, effectively led the property tax team and established contact with the outstanding debtors, distributed property tax bills door-to-door and helped the taxpayers avail the exemption and motivated to avoid overload.

To spread the publicity of Lok Adalat, hoardings and flex were installed on major roads and places in the city. Wide publicity was also done through garbage collection vehicles and e-rickshaws in each zone.

A vehicle rally was also organised to create awareness among the taxpayers. Under the National Lok Adalat, special arrangements were made by deploying officers and employees in all the zone offices, in which a large number of property tax defaulters, availing the benefit of the discount given in the National Lok Adalat, deposited their outstanding property tax till late night.

