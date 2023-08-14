MP: Ujjain Takes Out 6th Mahakal Sawari, Kamal Nath Offers Prayers

Nath Worships Lord Mahakal’s Replica Before 6th ‘Mahakal Sawari’ in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath reached Ujjain on sixth Shravan-Somwar and offered prayers to replica of “Mahakal Shivling” before the special procession was taken out from Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain.

A few minutes after the special aarti, the procession departed from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

As per rituals, on every Monday of the hindu month “Shravan” a special procession is taken out to the Ujjain city from Mahakaleshwar temple. Also, carving a replica of Mahakaleshwar shivling is a part of the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also MP Viral Video: Indore Cop Dances His Heart Out To Patriotic Tunes In Road Rally

This Monday the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) member Kamal Nath participated in the pre-procession rituals and worshipped the imitated-version of Lord Mahakal’s Shivling before the procession was scheduled to be taken out.

Few minutes after the venerations and Arti, Lord Mahakal went out on a city tour in a palanquin along with numbers of the devotees.

As this was the 6th Mahakal Sawari, only two more of these processions are remaining for the year 2023’s month of Shravan. The last two Mahakal Sawari would be taken out on August 21, 2023 and August 28, 2023.

Read Also MP Government Changes Collector On First Day Of Newly-Formed Mauganj District

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)