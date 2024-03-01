MP: Ujjain Regional Industry Conclave Set To Drive Investment And Job Growth

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain will begin on Friday. The event will witness the inauguration and dedication of 57 projects by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav across 20 districts, including Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore. The government claims that the conclave will attract investments of more than one lakh crore rupees and provide employment to more than 17 thousand people.

30 foreign delegates to participate

With agreement secured on investment proposals totaling ₹74,711 crore from 35 companies, the event is expected to attract even more investments. Over 800 investors and 30 foreign delegates will participate in the conclave.

Instead of merely signing MoUs, the government's focus lies on swiftly implementing projects on the ground. Priority is given to companies and individual investors ready for immediate investment.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will engage in one-on-one discussions with investors. Five sectoral sessions will elaborate on the state's industrial policy, providing insights to industrialists.

Read Also Indore Wind Pattern Changes: Day Turns Hot With Mercury Crossing 33 Degrees Celsius Mark

Furthermore, land allocation for 10 industries will be announced in Ujjain, and infrastructure is prepared for the events.

For the program at the engineering college in Ujjain, 10 large domes have been constructed on 5 hectares of land. The main program will take place in a dome spanning 2400 square meters. One dome is designated for dining arrangements, while the other is set up for one-on-one discussions.

A significant highlight is the emphasis on boosting exports through buyer-seller meets, with over 3200 units already registered for participation.

In a symbolic gesture, six quintals of 'laddoos' will be offered to Lord Mahakal for the success of the conclave. The laddoos will be distributed to the industrialists participating in conclave.

The conclave aims to propel Madhya Pradesh's producers, agricultural products, handicrafts, and handlooms into the global market, promising a brighter future for the state's economy.