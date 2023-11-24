MP: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Offers Prayers For Safe Rescue Of Trapped Workers In Uttarkashi Tunnel

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees and priests at the Baba Mahakal Temple in Ujjain came together to offer special prayers for the safe rescue of 41 workers who have been trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel for 13 days. The workers got stuck when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12. Unfortunately, technical issues with the tunnel-clearing machine have impeded the rescue efforts.

Sanjay Sharma, a priest at the Mahakal Temple, shared, "Today, we've prayed for the well-being of the workers inside the Silkyara Tunnel." The prayers were conducted during the daily Bhasma Aarti, a special ritual at the temple. The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra was recited, and devotees expressed hope that Baba Mahakal would bless the trapped workers for a safe rescue.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Priests at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, offered special prayers for the safety of 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1FDIBODr3y — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

Dandi Swami, who is a prominent priest, also offered prayers for the completion of the rescue operation, expressing a collective desire for the trapped individuals to reunite with their families as soon as possible.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami oversaw the rescue operations personally, which have entered the final phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking to CM Dhami on call, discussed about the updates on the ongoing rescue efforts.

The tunnel collapse occurred in the Silkyara to Barkot section, trapping 41 workers. The affected portion is 60m long, and the trapped laborers are located in a 2km-built segment.