MP: Two Village Girls Prove Determination Knows No Bounds

Left: Hema Right: Ranu Golkar |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartening display of perseverance and dedication, Ranu Golkar and Hema Boryale, hailing from the small Bhikangaon village of Khargone district, have exemplified the adage that determination knows no bounds. The daughters of two families, united by their passion for success, have carved a path to triumph through hard work and unwavering resolve. Inspired by their fathers' dreams and propelled by their mothers' unwavering support, Ranu and Hema have risen to great heights, achieving the prestigious position of AYUSH medical officers. Their remarkable journey not only brings pride to their families but also serves as an inspiration to the village. Their story serves as a powerful reminder that with dedication and perseverance, no goal is out of reach. Ranu and Hema's success is a testament to the fact that where there is a will, there is indeed a way.

Father's dream & mother's struggle show direction

Ranu Golkar shared the story of her father's dream and her mother's unwavering struggle. Her father, Jairam Prasad Golkar, a junior engineer at BSNL, passed away in 2010 when Ranu was in the 11th grade. Despite the challenges, he always harboured a deep desire for his daughter to become a doctor.

Driven by her father's dream, Ranu dedicated herself to her studies and ultimately achieved success. She is one of seven siblings, with six sisters and a brother. Her mother, Nirmala Golkar, played a pivotal role in their upbringing, ensuring they received a quality education. The Golkar family's story is one of resilience and determination. Ranu's sisters have also achieved significant milestones- Jyoti Golkar is a nursing officer in Bhikangaon, Sarita Golkar serves as a doctor at the district medical office in Khargone, Neelam Golkar is a high school teacher, and Amita Golkar is a CAMO in Narmadapuram. Additionally, Jiya Golkar is pursuing an MBBS in Vidisha, while Soham Golkar is diligently preparing for the NEET exam.

Postman's daughter becomes AYUSH medical officer

City postman Pratap Singh Boryale expressed profound joy and pride as his daughter achieved a significant milestone. He shared that he had diligently supported his children's education, teaching them the value of hard work.

Overwhelmed with happiness, he witnessed his daughter's dreams coming to fruition. Hema Boryale, now an AYUSH medical officer, revealed that it had always been her father's dream for her to become a doctor. Despite facing numerous challenges and time constraints, she dedicated herself to her studies, often studying for 12 to 15 hours a day. Hema attributed her success to the unwavering support and cooperation of her parents and teachers. Her journey stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and familial support in realising one's dreams.