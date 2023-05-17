MP: Two traders face music for selling adulterated items in Soyat Kalan

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on state government’s Milawat Se Mukti Abhiyan and Agar Malwa Collector Kailash Wankhede’s directives, food safety department team collected 17 samples of food items from four shops for testing at MFTL (Mobile Food Testing Laboratory). Two of these samples were found adulterated. District food safety officer KL Kumbhkar said, “Samples of Badam shake from Dev Darbar Ice-cream’s van, Nalkheda and Besan ke laddoo distributed as prasad at Bairagi Bhakti Bhandar, were sent to State Food Lab Bhopal for investigation.

” He continued, “Legal action will be taken against shopkeepers on the basis of investigation report and conclusions.” The food safety officer asked the traders to procure business license and launch their business only after getting a food safety display board.

They were also asked to paste printouts of their license in shops or on their vehicles and to specify the kind of oil, ghee or vegetable fat used. In addition, shopkeepers were instructed to maintain cleanliness in shops and cover edible items. Two shopkeepers were served notice after shortcomings and adulterations were detected.