MP: Inebriated man beats father to death in Soyat Kalan

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son following a heated argument in Kheria village under Soyat Kalan police station of Agar Malwa district.

According to police, accused Kaluram Dangi was beating his wife Radha over some trivial issue under the influence of liquor.

Unable to bear torture, Radha along with her brother-in-law Subhash approached Soyat Kalan police station to lodge a complaint. When Kaluram’s father Purilal Dangi, 65, came to know about the matter, he visited accused’s house to pacify him. Soon, their conversation turned into a heated argument. Kaluram lost cool and started thrashing his father mercilessly until the he collapsed.

Following loud cries, family members rushed Purilal to primary health centre from where he was referred to district hospital, Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Purilal later succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. The body was handed over to kin after postmortem.A case was registered against accused.

The accused was arrested and produced before court from where he was sent to jail.