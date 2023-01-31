Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi workers on indefinite strike, seek better wages, permanent jobs in Soyat Kalan

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation with their long-pending demands for better wages and permanent employment, Anganwadi employees and workers have been on strike for past 10 days now.

As per details, workers and employees of around 182 Anganwadi Kendra (centres) under Susner Janpad Panchayat went on indefinite strike at district headquarter causing hardships to children availing the meal there. On Monday, they shifted their protest site under a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at Ambedkar Park where MLA Rana Vikram Singh along with Susner municipal representative Rakesh Jain Khupwala reached and patiently heard their grievances. They also handed over a memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding better wages and permanent jobs in government.

Shobha Soni, Sushma Kolhe and workers said that we go on foot from one village to another for the implementation of schemes, check for cases of malnourishment, besides providing cooked food and non-vocational educational training at our centre. Despite this work pressure, we are paid peanuts and are unrecognised by the state government. The MLA gave a patient hearing of their problems and assured them to escalate the matter to CM for possible resolution.