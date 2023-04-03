MP: Two of family killed, two kids injured in car-bike collision in Agar

Accident | Representative Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Two of a family died and two kids were injured in a head-on collision between a bike and a car on Agar- Sarangpur road on Sunday.

As per reports, Gayatri Bai, 30, of Kanad village died on the spot after a speeding car hit the motorcycle on which she was returning to Kanad village from Badnawat village with her father-in-law and two children.

Her father-in-law Badrilal Khati (45) received severe injuries and rushed to a private hospital. He succumbed to grave injuries during the course of treatment on Sunday night. Her son Deepak (6) and daughter Divyanshi (2) suffered a few injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.