MP: Two more arrested in Nepanagar police station attack, taking the tally to 8

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police have arrested two more accused involved in the attack on the Nepanagar police station and freed their accomplices locked up at the station. With this, the total number of arrests now stands at eight.

A mob of over 60 forest encroachers attacked the Nepa Nagar police station in Burhanpur and freed their accomplices, including Hema Meghwal, in the wee hours of April 7.

They assaulted ASI Gulab Singh, Ajay Malviya, and another policeman. They also caused harm to police vehicles. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

A special team was constituted under the instructions of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha. The team has arrested two more people involved in the case.

They were identified as Virendra Meghwal (19) of Sewal village and Lalu Meghwal (21) of Udaynagar town in Dewas district. The total number of arrests rose to eight including Hema’s brother-in-law named as Narayan.