MP: Two killed in jeep-car collision in Khachrod

IANS

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died in a jeep and car collision near Lusdawan village gate on Badnagar road of Khachrod.

According to information, Afzal alias Chhanga Lala and his relative Shadab Khan, residents of Khachrod, were heading towards Badnagar in a car, number MP 13CE 3820 around 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

A fast-moving jeep, MP13BA3856 coming from the opposite direction collided with Afzal's car killing him on the spot. Afzal was the brother of Khachrod councillor Nasir Khan.

The collision was so strong that the airbags in the car also exploded. On hearing the collision sound, nearby villagers immediately reached the spot and took them out of the vehicle.

They also informed the police and called for an ambulance. Shadab who was still alive was referred to the hospital but he died on the way.

Both bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem. Reportedly, the driver of the jeep that hit them fled the spot.