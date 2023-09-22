MP: Two Held, Firearms Seized In Nine Cases In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal arms business flourishing in the district, the Dhar police apprehended two arms dealers and seized a large number of firearms in nine different cases within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Kukshi police on Thursday seized five country-made pistols and assistive equipment worth Rs 51,500.

Notably, the Dhar police have been actively working to combat crime in the district ahead of assembly elections. In addition to registering nine cases, they have successfully recovered a significant number of firearms. Recently, keeping in view the upcoming assembly elections, SP Manoj Kumar Singh and additional superintendent of police Dr Inderjit Bakalwar had directed officers to take strict action against those who are involved in the illegal firearms business.

Dhar police seized 13 firearms and assistive equipment in nine cases within just 24 hours as of now.

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): CBN seizes 3,638 kg poppy straw

In continuance of anti-drug operations, based on specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, on Thursday, intercepted a truck at Gomati Chauraha, under Charbhuja police station in Garhbor tehsil of Rajsamand district in Rajasthan and seized 180 plastic bags of poppy straw (Doda Chura) weighing 3637.9 kilograms.

After receiving specific intelligence that a truck having registration in Rajasthan would be carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw (Doda Chura), a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after the successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted at Gomati Chauraha. The truck was carrying plastic bags of corn as cover cargo. On sustained questioning, the driver revealed that illicit poppy straw was loaded in the truck beneath the cover cargo. Since it was not possible to search the truck on the spot owing to security and safety reasons, it was brought to the CBN office.

The truck was thoroughly searched and a total of 180 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 3637.9 kilograms were recovered.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw along with the truck and cover cargo were seized and one person was arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)