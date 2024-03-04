MP: Tribals Demand Long-Pending ₹4.5 Cr Wages Under MNREGA In Barwani

Representative Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals from the Pati development block in Barwani district, under the banner of Jagrat Adivasi Dalit Organization, staged a demonstration at the district panchayat office on Monday, accusing officials of negligence in the payment of long-pending wages amounting to Rs 4.5 crore under MNREGA.

The workers demanded immediate payment of outstanding wages, citing financial hardships and exploitation by contractors who lure them into bonded labour in other states.

The protesters also called for the registration of migrant labourers, implementation of minimum support prices for crops, and improvement of land records, among other demands.

Anger among tribal labourers

Tribal labourers in the Pati area are angry due to non-payment of MNREGA wages, despite rules stating wages should be paid within 15 days.

This has led to demonstrations and protests. Additionally, there are concerns about tribal labourers being exploited by contractors, who take them to other states for bonded labour without proper registration, as required by the Interstate Migrant Labour Act.

Farmers are also facing challenges, with crop prices not meeting the promised one and a half times the cost, leading to increased debts and suicides. There are calls for a law to ensure fair crop prices and opposition to government actions, such as using drones against protesting farmers.

The main demands are as follows

Immediate payment of outstanding wages for employment guarantee in Barwani.

Registration of migrant labourers in all panchayats, with action against officials for non-registration.

Registration of all contractors under the Interstate Migrant Act by the labour department.

Setting the minimum support price (MSP) of all crops at one and a half times the government rate (C2 + 50%) and guaranteeing purchase at this rate.

Starting verification work under Gram Sabha's leadership for registering claims under the Van Mitra portal in Barwani.

Restarting the registration of claims for left-out claimants of the society and launching a campaign for action under the Forest Rights Act, especially for Nayak Samaj claimants.

Inclusion of Nayak Samaj in the tribal list by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Improving land records based on Gram Sabha's recommendation as per the rules of the Money Act.

Completion of scholarship and accommodation payments for all students for the 2023-24 session within one month.

Immediate payment of pending scholarships for school students for the past two years within a week.

Payment of scholarships for students from classes I to XII before the completion of the 2023-24 session.

Opening e-learning centres within 15 days for students' use and recruitment examinations.