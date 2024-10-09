MP: Tribals Demand Khetia Cop's Suspension Over Derogatory Remarks On Birsa Munda | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Outraged tribal community, on Wednesday, demanded suspension of Khetia police station assistant sub-inspector Anand Tiwari for his alleged verbal abuse against revered tribal hero Birsa Munda. Protesting against the incident, tribal organisations submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, to Khetia tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, and urged action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The move comes after Tiwari allegedly used abusive language against Birsa Munda, sparking outrage among the tribal community. The incident occurred when workers from the organisation, along with family members of a deceased person from Maharashtra, visited the Khetia police station to express their views on a murder case.

However, they were met with misbehavior and insults from Tiwari, who allegedly made derogatory remarks about Birsa Munda. The tribal community was annoyed and a large number of workers from various tribal organisations converged at the police station, raising slogans and demanding justice. The memorandum demands that a case be registered against Tiwari under the Act and that he be suspended immediately.

Station in-charge inspector Surendra Kanesh assured them that the memorandum would be sent to higher authorities for action. However, the protesters remain unsatisfied, citing Tiwari's apology as insufficient and demanding stricter action against him. If their demands were not met, the organisations have threatened to launch a fierce agitation, holding the police administration responsible.

Social worker Gajanan Brahmane condemned Tiwari's behaviour, stating that he used abusive language against Birsa Munda and should be taken to task under the Act. Maharashtra worker Sushil Pawara corroborated the allegations, stating that Tiwari had behaved indecently and used abusive language against Birsa Munda during the investigation of a murder case.