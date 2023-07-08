MP: Tribal Community Protests Against UCC, ‘Pee' Gate Case | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of tribal people gathered at the sub- divisional officer’s (SDO) revenue office and protested against the implementation of proposed uniform civil code (UCC) as it's a threat to tribal existence. They also handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar with an address to the President and the Law Commission.

The implementation of UCC would violate customary Law Article-13(3), Fifth Schedule-244(1)(2), Article-19(5)(6) and Marriage, Divorce, Property Heir, Adoption and People's Representative, Reservation, Judicial Judgement, Samata Judgement 1997 and Vedanta Judgement, 2013.

District panchayat member Rinku Davar and Thakur Ajnar wrote a letter to the Governor and Chief Minister demanding release of relief funds in Sidhi urination case. Pravesh Shukla was arrested for urinating on victim Dashmat Rawat, who belongs to the tribal community. Pradeep Dudwe, Mote Singh Bhuria and members of Jayas, Aakas tribal organizations also joined the protest.