MP Transco's Transmission Capacity Rises To 85,488 MVA After Mundi Transformer Goes Live In MP's Khandwa | Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco), a Government of Madhya Pradesh undertaking, has energised an additional 50 MVA power transformer at its 132 kV Mundi Substation in Khandwa district as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the transmission network in line with the growing electricity demand in the state.

With the commissioning of this transformer, MP Transco’s total transformation capacity in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 85,488 MVA.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar stated that with the energisation of the new power transformer, the capacity of the Mundi substation has increased from 40 MVA to 90 MVA.

The additional transformer installed at the Mundi (Khandwa) substation has also strengthened the transmission network of the Nimar region.

Electricity transmission through 417 extra high voltage substations

Additional Chief Engineer Surendra Solanki informed that MP Transco is currently operating the state's power transmission system through 417 Extra High Voltage (EHV) substations.

These include 14 substations at 400 kV, 88 substations at 220 kV, and 315 substations at 132 kV.

With the commissioning of the additional 50 MVA power transformer at the Mundi Substation, MP Transco’s total transformation capacity (transmission capacity) has increased to 85,488 MVA.