MP Transco’s 50 MVA Transformer Made Operational In Kannod | FP Photo/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has installed a 50 MVA capacity transformer and made it operational at 132 KV power plant in Kannod, Dewas district.

MP Transco said that in view of the increasing electricity demand of agriculture and domestic consumers in Kannod region, it increased the capacity of the substation by installing a 50 MVA capacity power transformer.

With the installation of this transformer, the capacity of Kannod substation will now increase to 106 MVA.

This power transformer has been installed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.76 crore through remote technology from SCADA Centre located in Indore.

The power transmission company said that with the installation of this power transformer, the transformation capacity of Dewas district has increased to 1855 MVA.

Due to this, Kannod, Olamba, Satwas, Kusmania and Bijwad consumers will be benefited. Electricity transmission takes place through 12 very high-tension substations in Dewas district.

Power transformer made operational with HMI technology

MP Transco executive engineer Satish Dhurve said that using HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology from Indore, this power transformer was made operational located about 93 kilometres away at Kannod by clicking the computer mouse.

In this technology, the equipment of substations is controlled and operated through the coordination of humans and computer machines.