 MP Transco’s 50 MVA Transformer Made Operational In Kannod
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Transco’s 50 MVA Transformer Made Operational In Kannod

MP Transco’s 50 MVA Transformer Made Operational In Kannod

With the installation of this transformer, the capacity of Kannod substation will now increase to 106 MVA.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
MP Transco’s 50 MVA Transformer Made Operational In Kannod | FP Photo/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has installed a 50 MVA capacity transformer and made it operational at 132 KV power plant in Kannod, Dewas district.

MP Transco said that in view of the increasing electricity demand of agriculture and domestic consumers in Kannod region, it increased the capacity of the substation by installing a 50 MVA capacity power transformer.

With the installation of this transformer, the capacity of Kannod substation will now increase to 106 MVA.

This power transformer has been installed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.76 crore through remote technology from SCADA Centre located in Indore.

The power transmission company said that with the installation of this power transformer, the transformation capacity of Dewas district has increased to 1855 MVA.

Due to this, Kannod, Olamba, Satwas, Kusmania and Bijwad consumers will be benefited. Electricity transmission takes place through 12 very high-tension substations in Dewas district.

Power transformer made operational with HMI technology

MP Transco executive engineer Satish Dhurve said that using HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology from Indore, this power transformer was made operational located about 93 kilometres away at Kannod by clicking the computer mouse.

In this technology, the equipment of substations is controlled and operated through the coordination of humans and computer machines.

Read Also
Indore: 'INDIA Bloc Members Want To Destroy Sanatan Dharma,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National De-worming Day: Over 12L Kids To Get Albendazole Tablets In Indore Schools, Anganwadis

National De-worming Day: Over 12L Kids To Get Albendazole Tablets In Indore Schools, Anganwadis

Tracking Dengue: 8 New Cases Found In Indore, Total Stands At 113

Tracking Dengue: 8 New Cases Found In Indore, Total Stands At 113

Indore: Int’l Workshop On Photobiomodulation Therapy Held

Indore: Int’l Workshop On Photobiomodulation Therapy Held

Indore: ‘It’s Our Responsibility To Preserve Culture & Hand It Over To Future Generations’

Indore: ‘It’s Our Responsibility To Preserve Culture & Hand It Over To Future Generations’

Indore: Over 10K Officers & Staff To Conduct Assembly Elections

Indore: Over 10K Officers & Staff To Conduct Assembly Elections