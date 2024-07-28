MP: Transco Substations To Be Under CCTV Surveillance Now

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Transmission Company will now keep an eye on the sub-stations of the state through CCTV surveillance in order to keep the power stations safe. This would be in addition to the drones that are being used for security purposes by the Transco.

The company has made preparations to monitor the activities of all the 416 power sub-stations of the state from Shakti Bhawan, the company headquarters located in Jabalpur. Installation of high-performance HD cameras at a cost of about Rs 8.15 crore has started. In the first phase, cameras are being installed at about 250 sub-stations.

In Indore, the transmission company has 220 kV substations South Zone, 132 kV substation Rau, 220 kV substation Mangalia, 220 kV substation Indore East, 132 kV substation Satya Sai, 132 kV substation Chambal, 132 kV substation Electronic Complex, 132 kV substation Indore West and 400 kV substation Indore. Officials said that this arrangement has to be made because, in some substations, valuable and sensitive copper strips are being stolen from the power transformers.

This strip is installed to neutralise the fault in the transformer or substation, which is most important for the transformer. If the copper neutral strip is stolen from the power transformer, there can be a loss of Rs 5 - Rs 6 crore.

Managing director of MP Transco, Sunil Tiwari said that after any theft in a substation, many times police administration demands CCTV footage and the cameras are being installed keeping this in mind. Footage of these cameras can be seen in the central control centre, substation, division office, circle office and headquarters. The substation in-charge will also be able to watch it live on his mobile phone.