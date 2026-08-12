MP Transco Makes Power Lines Bird-Safe Across Malwa, Protects Grid Reliability | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step towards combining biodiversity conservation with grid reliability, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) is installing bird flight diverters (BFDs), bird guards and bird preventers on 132 kV, 220 kV and 400 kV transmission lines and towers passing through bird-sensitive areas of the Malwa region.

The initiative covers transmission corridors around ecologically important locations including Yashwant Sagar, Sirpur Lake, the Narmada Valley and Gandhi Sagar Reservoir, where large populations of resident and migratory birds gather, particularly during seasonal migration.

The move addresses a dual challenge: protecting birds from collisions with high-voltage transmission infrastructure while preventing bird-related faults, trippings and breakdowns that can affect the stability of the power network.

Making power lines more visible to birds

Bird flight diverters are high-visibility devices fitted on earth or shield wires of transmission lines.

By making overhead lines more conspicuous, the devices help birds detect the infrastructure from a greater distance and avoid collisions.

At the same time, bird guards and bird preventers are being installed at strategic locations on towers, insulator strings and other critical components.

These devices discourage birds from perching on electrical infrastructure and reduce the possibility of bird-related disturbances.

The need is particularly important in wetland and reservoir areas, where bird activity is significantly higher.

Yashwant Sagar and Sirpur Lake are among the important bird habitats around Indore, attracting thousands of waterfowl and migratory birds during different seasons.

Bird protection also means grid protection

Bird activity can pose a technical challenge to transmission infrastructure. According to transmission experts, bird droppings accumulating on insulators can, under humid or rainy conditions, create conductive paths that may result in flashovers, leakage currents, earth faults and line trippings.

By reducing bird perching on critical structures and limiting contamination of insulation surfaces, bird guards and preventers can help lower such risks and improve the operational reliability of transmission lines.

Early results point to fewer disturbances

Preliminary assessments by MP Transco indicate that transmission lines and towers equipped with these protective devices are witnessing a reduction in bird-related disturbances and breakdowns.

The initiative is consequently helping improve transmission-line availability, grid reliability and the stability of power supply across the region.

A model for sustainable transmission infrastructure

With the Malwa region's wetlands and reservoirs continuing to serve as important habitats for resident and migratory birds, MP Transco plans to expand the installation of bird flight diverters, bird guards and bird preventers across more transmission corridors located in bird-sensitive areas.

The initiative represents an important convergence of wildlife protection and power infrastructure management demonstrating that strengthening the electricity grid and safeguarding biodiversity can go hand in hand.

For Malwa, the message is clear: protecting the flight path of birds can also help keep the power lines running.