MP Transco Doubles Capacity At Julwaniya Substation In Barwani District | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has strengthened the transmission network in Barwani district by installing and energising a new 40 MVA power transformer at the 220 kV Julwaniya substation.

The upgrade is expected to benefit domestic and agricultural consumers by ensuring a more reliable power supply.

The new 40 MVA transformer replaces the earlier 20 MVA unit, doubling the transformation capacity at the Julwaniya substation. The decision was taken considering current and projected load requirements. With this upgrade, the substation’s total transformation capacity has increased to 423 MVA, while the overall capacity in Barwani district has risen to 2,642 MVA.

Superintending engineer of MP Transco, Khandwa, Surendra Solanki said electricity is supplied from the 220 kV Julwaniya substation through six 33 kV feeders: Rajpur, Sendhwa, Nagalwadi, Manwada, Julwaniya and Segaon. The enhanced capacity will ensure stable and adequate power supply across these feeders, reducing outages and voltage fluctuations.

MP Transco facilitates power transmission in Barwani district through a network of nine substations. These include the 400 kV Julwaniya substation with a capacity of 1,490 MVA, two 220 kV substations at Julwaniya (423 MVA) and Sendhwa (223 MVA) and six 132 kV substations at Sendhwa (113 MVA), Shahpura (40 MVA), Barwani (123MVA), Pansemal (90MVA), Pati (50MVA) and Anjad (90MVA), taking the district’s combined transformation capacity to 2,642MVA.

The upgrade reflects MP Transco’s efforts to modernise and expand the state’s power infrastructure to meet growing demand and improve electricity supply across rural and urban areas.