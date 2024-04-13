MP: Tractor Ferrying Sand Illegally Mows Down Woman In Barwani

Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A bike-borne woman was killed on Saturday morning after a tractor trolley allegedly transporting sand illegally hit her on Raidas road in the Panwadi area. No arrest has been made in the case, said Kotwali police.

The deceased, Anjuman Sheikh, a Mhow-based lab technician, was on her way to the bus stand along with her husband, Irfan Sheikh of New Housing Board, posted as excise constable in Anjad.

The bike-borne couple was hit from behind by the speeding tractor trolley ferrying sand illegally, causing them to fall. The tractor driver, in an attempt to flee the scene, reversed the tractor and ran over Sheikh not once, but twice.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband where doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the driver, police added. Police have handed over the body to kin after a post-mortem. CCTV footage of the whole incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident has raised concern over rampant illegal sand mining plaguing Barwani. Despite prohibitions imposed by the court and environmental authorities, illegal sand mining continues unabated.

Kin along with residents have demanded action against the accused and also alleged that the police of turning a blind eye to illegal business and also not taking note of the road accidents taking place on the stretch regularly.

Tractor trolleys are regularly ferrying sand illegally in the town. The tractor drivers drive vehicles recklessly, sometimes under the influence of alcohol.