MP: Three, including two elderly women die in road mishap in Betma

Accident | Representative Image

Betma (Mhow): Three people, including two elderly women, were killed in a road mishap that took place on the Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway near the Betma police station limit on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Those who were killed include, Vipin Singh, 48, son of Girwar Singh Thakur, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Dewas, his mother, Sharda Bai, 75, and Nirmala, wife of Govind Singh Parihar, 73, a resident of Shivshakti Nagar, Indore.

According to Betma police, the accident took place near Osrud village when the trio were heading from Dewas to Dhar in a car. Vipin died on the spot, while his mother Sharda Bai and Nirmala Parihar were seriously injured and were immediately referred to Indore but they died on the way.

Eyewitnesses informed that Vipin who was driving the car lost control and the car crashed into the bridge's cement railing. After crashing into the railing, the car fell into the 20 feet deep pit.

On impact, all four doors of the car opened and all three persons were thrown out of the car, resulting in the death of Vipin on the spot. Passersby immediately called for an ambulance and also called the police that reached the spot and evacuated the two women from the car as they were alive at that time. Police sent both the women to Indore in an ambulance along with Vipin’s body for the post-mortem. Police registered a case in the matter.