MP: Three held with 15 country-made pistols, live cartridges in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on arms smugglers, Sendhwa police on Friday arrested three persons with 15 country-made pistols, two live cartridges and other articles used in making of firearms. The market value of 15 firearms stands around Rs 3.6 lakh. This is the second major haul within the span of a week in Barwani district. The accused confessed to having been preparing for some major loot in Khargone district.

Sendhwa police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav received a tip-off that some suspects of criminal antecedents were roaming in the area with the arms. Two night combing teams were sent to the location. The cops intercepted two persons on motorcycle and questioned them. During the search, police recovered as many as 13 fire-arms and two live cartridges from their bag. The two accused were identified as Rizwan Khan and Firdose Mansoori, both residents of Sendhwa.

During interrogation, the duo informed police about their third accomplice. Police later apprehended Dinesh Singh from Palsood village and recovered two desi kata from his possession. Police booked the trio under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Their interrogation is underway to ascertain the source and delivery point of the firearms.

Illegal firearm trafficking under police radar: SP

Police district superintendent of police Punit Gehlot told media persons that police are paying special attention to specific locations in the district to break illegal manufacturing and supply chain of firearms. Instructions have been given to the senior cops to take action against those who are involved in illegal manufacturing and sales of firearms.