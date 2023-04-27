MP: This year, 64 new Amrit Sarovar to store rainwater in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Jyoti Sharma visited Barwah janpad in Khargone district on Wednesday and reviewed the water conservation work approved so far.

Sharma visited various gram panchayats of Barwah janpad panchayat and reviewed rural development schemes.

During inspection of Amrit Sarovar at Balwada, Barki Chowki gram panchayat on rural area and forest land, officer saw 55 labourers working there. Officer concerned instructed MGNREGA project officer Shyam Raghuvanshi that the work of 64 Amrit Sarovars approved in the district be completed before monsoon so that rainwater could be stored during the monsoon season.

Notably, 151 Amrit Sarovars have been approved and 79 have been completed in the district so far in two years.

Along with this, instructions have been issued to assistant engineer and sub-engineer to undertake plantation in all Amrit Sarovars and determine quality of Amrit Sarovars. Similarly, gram panchayat inspected the ration shop in Pidai Buzurg, villagers were informed about getting ration on time. Officer inspected underground pipeline constructed under grey water management in Badki Chowki, Rupala and Sirlay gram panchayat.