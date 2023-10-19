MP: Third Pitline Getting Ready For Operation In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three to four long-distance trains will be operated from Mhow railway station of Ratlam division soon. A third pitline has been built in the yard for the maintenance of these trains. A trial run of this third pitline will be done by this week itself. However, only the maintenance of DEMU trains will be done here now.

At present, maintenance of Malwa Express, Yesvantpur, Mhow-Nagpur, Mhow-Bhopal Intercity, Kamakhya Express and DEMU trains from Mhow station is being done from two pitlines.

Railway officials said that the third pitline has not been electrified. Due to this, only the DEMU trains running on diesel locos will be maintained from here. At the same time, maintenance will be done on both the old pitlines as the number of trains increase.

According to the information, the work of laying the track on the third pitline has been completed. But the connectivity of pipes and electricity has not been completed yet. These works will be completed in the coming week. After this train maintenance will be started.

After the construction of the third pitline at Mhow railway station, some long-distance trains running from Indore can be operated. But there is no place to keep these trains for maintenance. Therefore, the possibility of operating new trains from Mhow is less at present.

