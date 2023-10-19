Constituency Watch: Cong Won 9 Out Of 17 polls Held So Far In Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the assembly elections have already begun. However, Congress-BJP candidates have not been announced yet. If we look at Mhow Assembly, the number of voters has increased by 213,000 in the last 51 years. Not only this, the voting percentage has increased from 59 to 79 per cent. So far 16 elections have been held in Mhow Assembly. Out of these, Congress has won 9 times and BJP has won seven times. RC Jal has won four times, Ghanshyam Seth Patidar twice and Antar Singh Darbar twice from Congress. Former Chief Minister Prakash Chandra Sethi was once victorious. Bherulal Patidar won once from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and thrice by contesting from BJP. Kailash Vijayvargiya has won twice from BJP and Usha Thakur has won once.

This time over 2.81 lakh voters will decide the fate of candidates. In this, the number of female voters is 138,960 and the number of male voters is 142,889. In 2018, the total voters were 240,299. Talking about political parties, in 1951, Congress had got 24.84 per cent votes. But in the last assembly elections in 2018, the voting percentage of Congress was 46.18 per cent, while BJP got 49.86 per cent votes. This time in the state elections, 281,856 voters will decide the victory or defeat of the candidates.

The history of Mhow Assembly has been quite interesting. There was a time when the Congress party was dominant, but in the last three assembly elections, BJP has held fort. In 1971, there were 68,407 voters, out of which 38,905 voted, a total of 59.04 per cent voting. Similarly, in 1977 there were 70,446 total voters. Out of which 42,556 voted. A total of 61.07 per cent of voting took place in this constituency. Similarly, in 1980 there were 80,837 voters, out of which 46,420 voted. The vote percentage was 58.25 per cent. In 1985, the total voters were 92,000, out of which 47,503 voted. 51.99 per cent of voting took place.

In 1990, out of 119,749 total voters, 67,764 voted. The voting percentage was 57.54 per cent. Similarly, in 1993 the number of voters was 123,563 and 80,637 cast their franchise. 66.53 per cent of voting took place. The total electorate in 1998 was 143,497 voters, out of which 91,658 took part. A total of 65.66 per cent voting took place. In 2003, total number of voters were 160,281 and 118,386 took part in polling. 73.9 per cent of voting took place.

In 2008, there were 168,907 voters and 130,349 voted. The voting percentage was 77.17. In 2013, the number of voters was 221,194, out of which 173,279 took part in the elections. 78.34 per cent of voting took place. In 2018, the number of voters was 241,299, out of which 194,567 took part. 79.30 per cent polling took place.

