MP: The Other Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Commission is constantly ready for the welfare of the university

FP PHOTO

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): MP Other Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Commission, of Commissioner Gopal Chandra Dad Government of Madhya Pradesh said that this university, situated at the birthplace of Dr. Ambedkar, is establishing the aims and works of Babasaheb on a global scale.

The state government is continuously making efforts for the welfare of all sections of society including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and deprived communities.

The Other Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Commission is constantly ready for the welfare of the university and will help at every possible level. All the students can benefit from the scholarship given by the commission to the students of minority and backward classes.

The financial cooperation of the central and state governments can also be taken advantage of by the university by making new student welfare-centric proposals.In Dr. BR Ambedkar Social Sciences University, Gopal Chandra Dad, Commissioner of Other Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Commission, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. DK Sharma apprised about the academic, academic and research activities of the university by welcoming them with mementoes and bouquets. Welcoming Registrar Dr. Ajay Verma and Dean of Operations Prof. D.K.Verma did it.

Read Also Mhow: Passing out ceremony of TES held with full military grandeur in MCTE