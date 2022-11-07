Mhow: Passing out ceremony of TES held with full military grandeur in MCTE

A group photo from the event | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Passing out ceremony of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 40 course from Cadets Training Wing, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow was held on Monday with full military grandeur.

The ceremony, presided over by the chief guest, Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Col Commandant Corps of Signals, marked the culmination of three-year of training of the Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the passing out course and their transformation into young dynamic officers of the Indian Army. Lt Gen K H Gawas, VSM, felicitated the proud award winners of the TES-40 Course.

A still from the event | FP PHOTO

In his address to the GCs, the chief guest congratulated them on successfully completing the training and reminded them of what the nation expects from them, especially in view of the rapid technological advancements, prevailing counter-insurgency environment and the stellar role the Army has been playing to ensure the territorial integrity of our nation.

The General Officer also complimented the GCs of passing out course for their stellar performance in academics and outdoor training.

WCC Manvendra Singh Shekhawat was the proud recipient of the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) Army Training Command (ARTRAC) gold medal for standing first in the overall order of merit.

WCA Anshul Thakur was the recipient of the GOC-in-C ARTRAC silver medal and the GOC-IN-C ARTRAC bronze medal was received by FGC Vo Van Chung.

Arjun Platoon won the coveted GOC-in-C ARTRAC Banner for standing first amongst the four Platoons.

A total of 17 GCs including two GCs from Friendly Foreign country (Vietnam), will now proceed to the Officers’ Training Academy, Gaya for the Passing Out Parade before getting commissioned as officers on December 10 this year.