MP: Team demolished the godown from where spurious fertilizer recovered

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Team of administration on Tuesday demolished the illegal godown of Madan Singh and Ranjeet Singh which was meant to store more than 25 tons of spurious fertilizers. The entire operation was carried out under the direction of the Garoth sub-divisional magistrate.

Earlier, a team administration along with a police team from Bhanpura police station raided a godown at Sapniya village that falls under the Bhanpura – Garoth area and seized more than 25 tons of spurious fertilizers from the spot.

A team from the agriculture department and police registered a case in the matter and a search for the accused involved in the hoarding is going on.

A case was registered against Ranjeetsingh and his brother Madansingh, both residents of Sapniya village. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Ranjeetsingh’s wife is a Garoth Janpad panchayat member.

Police officials believe salt bags and ice boxes to preserve fish have also been found in large quantities along with spurious manure. It is suspected that apart from spurious fertilizer, there is also illegal fish smuggling. A detailed investigation is on.