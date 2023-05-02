MP: Swarnakar Samaj felicitates BVP chief in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Sarva Swarnakar Samaj organized a programme to felicitate newly appointed chairman of Bhopal Vikas Pradhikaran (BVP) Krishnamohan Soni .

While speaking on this occasion Soni said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced plans for training for the members of the Swarnakar Samaj to promote their skills. He said that for safety purposes, gun licenses will be issued liberally to the Swarnakar Samaj members engaged in the traditional work. He said that a Swarnakala Board will be constituted in the state shortly for which orders have been issued. It will include four members including chairman, he added. The programme was conducted by Arvind Soni and Ramesh soni gave vote of thanks.

Read Also MP's CA Chordia gets Young Achievers Award in London