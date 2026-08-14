MP Sudhir Gupta Raises 15 Demands For Opium Policy In Mandsaur & Neemuch

MP Sudhir Gupta Raises 15 Demands For Opium Policy In Mandsaur And Neemuch | FP Photo

Mandsaur/ Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta raised 15 major demands concerning opium farmers of the Mandsaur-Neemuch-Jaora region during a meeting on the 2026-27 Opium Cultivation Policy at the Union Finance Ministry.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and attended by MPs and key stakeholders.

Gupta urged the government to set the average morphine standard at 3.5% and determine licence eligibility based on farmers’ five-year average performance instead of a single year’s yield. He sought special relief for farmers affected by natural disasters, crop theft and wildlife damage, and demanded that such losses should not lead to licence cancellation.

He also sought re-inclusion of farmers who had lost licences in previous years, eligible farmers denied licences and those acquitted in NDPS cases.

Other demands included a minimum 10-are licence for eligible farmers, permission to cultivate multiple plots and inclusion of CPS farmers in the licensing method based on five-year performance.

Gupta also demanded higher prices for opium gum and CPS poppy straw, incentives for quality produce, transparent morphine testing with re-testing provisions, simplified inheritance and licence transfer procedures, and digital notification of licence and weighing dates at least 15 days in advance.