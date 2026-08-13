Indore Jain Saint Cremated In Public Garden, Residents Protest Over Alleged Lack Of Permission | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted in the city after the last rites of an 80-year-old Jain saint, Shulabhodhi Sagar Ji Maharaj, were allegedly performed inside a municipal public garden without prior permission or official intimation, triggering protests by local residents and an administrative inquiry.

The cremation took place at Acharya Vidya Sagar Garden in Nemi Nagar Jain Colony, under Ward 72, Zone 15, around 6 am on Wednesday. The garden is maintained by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

According to an official complaint submitted to the IMC Garden Department, the saint had been staying in the area for Chaturmas as part of religious programmes organised by the Jain community for Indrapuri.

Following his sudden demise, members of the Digambar Jain community trust and organising committee allegedly conducted his final rites inside the municipal garden.

Police had reportedly denied permission

The controversy intensified after it emerged that members of the Jain community had approached Annapurna police on Tuesday night seeking permission to conduct the cremation at the garden.

Police officials reportedly refused permission, citing the fact that the site was a public garden. Despite this, the cremation was allegedly carried out on the premises early Wednesday morning.

Residents said they came to know about the incident around 7 am and reached the spot, where they objected to the use of a public recreational space for cremation.

Following the protest, police reached the garden and intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

Complaint with photographic evidence

The residents have submitted a written complaint to the IMC Garden Department, seeking an inquiry and action according to rules. The complaint reportedly includes photographic evidence of the cremation.

According to the complaint, the final rites were conducted without prior notice, formal intimation or permission from the municipal corporation.

Civic officials reportedly inspected the site after receiving information and found that the last rites had already been performed.

The incident has raised questions over the use of municipal land for religious and funeral activities and compliance with civic regulations.

The IMC and police are currently examining the circumstances under which the cremation was carried out, particularly how it proceeded despite the reported refusal of police permission and without prior municipal approval.

The matter is likely to draw further attention as civic authorities determine whether any rules governing the use of public gardens were violated and what action, if any, should follow.