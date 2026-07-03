MP Sudhir Gupta Chairs Joint Parliamentary Committee On Corporate Law Bill; Focuses On Easing MSME Compliance | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Corporate Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026, chaired by MP Sudhir Gupta, was held in Navi Mumbai to review the proposed legislation and its impact on businesses.

The committee discussed the proposed amendments in detail, focusing on their implications for industry, investors and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Members stressed the need to simplify compliance requirements for MSMEs to improve the ease of doing business.

Addressing the meeting, Gupta said the committee aimed to make business procedures simpler, transparent, time-bound and efficient.

He said MSMEs play a vital role in generating employment and strengthening local economies and therefore require a less burdensome regulatory framework to support growth.

He added that balanced amendments to corporate laws would encourage investment, promote entrepreneurship and create employment while advancing the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also interacted with committee members and shared his views on investment, industrial expansion and employment generation in the state.

Several Members of Parliament, including Vinod Tawde, participated in the deliberations.