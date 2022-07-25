e-Paper Get App

MP: Students of govt medical college in Indore booked for ragging

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | ANI

Indore, Jul 25 (PTI) A criminal case of ragging against unidentified students of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city following a complaint received on the University Grants Commission (UGC) helpline, police said on Monday.

Following a formal complaint lodged by an employee of the MGM Medical College, a case was registered against unidentified senior students of the institute late on Sunday night, said Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of the Sanyogitaganj police station.

He said the FIR (first information report was registered under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Qazi said there were allegations against senior students of the college that they harassed junior pupils physically and mentally by issuing awkward orders in the last few days.

"We will identify the accused by recording statements of the victim junior students of the medical college," he said.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said an aggrieved student of the institute had complained to the UGC's anti-ragging helpline a few days ago and on getting information about it, a case has been registered with the police.

Dixit said details provided regarding the allegations of ragging have been handed over to the police by the college management for investigation.

The dean claimed the alleged incident of ragging took place outside the premises of the college and its hostels.

Read Also
Indore: Cubs rescued from Dhar village under city zoo authority
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMP: Students of govt medical college in Indore booked for ragging

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports ministry asks IOA to arrange accreditation for Lovlina Borgohain's...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports ministry asks IOA to arrange accreditation for Lovlina Borgohain's...

WATCH: Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava resigns after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event...

WATCH: Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava resigns after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event...

Pravin Darekar withdraws plea from Bombay HC against not being recognised as labourer

Pravin Darekar withdraws plea from Bombay HC against not being recognised as labourer

IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras pitch for Teacher Education Programme : Education Ministry informs Lok...

IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras pitch for Teacher Education Programme : Education Ministry informs Lok...

'I was so fat that…': India cricketer Sneha Deepthi on returning to cricket after pregnancy

'I was so fat that…': India cricketer Sneha Deepthi on returning to cricket after pregnancy