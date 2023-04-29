MP: Strong rain, thunderstorm destroy crop in field at Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district witnessed heavy thunderstorm on Friday afternoon for more than half an hour causing damage to standing crop.

The area known for papaya cultivation suffered heavy loss as a large number of papaya trees laden with fruits fell.

Kailash Moolchand Goyal, one of the farmers who cultivate papaya in his two bigha farm at Phoolgavdi, about five kilometres from the tehsil headquarters, said his entire field was piled up with fruit-laden papaya trees. The trees fell after being battered by thunderstorm for half-an-hour, causing damage to orchards in the area.

Farmer Kailash added that, the papaya crop was cultivated with considerable work and money was stacked up in the field together with fruits after the 30-minute downpour causing a loss of approximately Rs 2 lakh. "The rain was so strong that the water flowed out of the fields," he explained.

The unseasonal rain wreaked havoc on farmers. They lost their standing crop in a matter of minutes, inflicting significant losses.

Read Also MP: Police picket comprising 60 personnel in Bhopal soon