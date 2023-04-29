 MP: Strong rain, thunderstorm destroy crop in field at Sardarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Strong rain, thunderstorm destroy crop in field at Sardarpur

MP: Strong rain, thunderstorm destroy crop in field at Sardarpur

The area known for papaya cultivation suffered heavy loss as a large number of papaya trees laden with fruits fell.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district witnessed heavy thunderstorm on Friday afternoon for more than half an hour causing damage to standing crop.

The area known for papaya cultivation suffered heavy loss as a large number of papaya trees laden with fruits fell.

Kailash Moolchand Goyal, one of the farmers who cultivate papaya in his two bigha farm at Phoolgavdi, about five kilometres from the tehsil headquarters, said his entire field was piled up with fruit-laden papaya trees. The trees fell after being battered by thunderstorm for half-an-hour, causing damage to orchards in the area.

Farmer Kailash added that, the papaya crop was cultivated with considerable work and money was stacked up in the field together with fruits after the 30-minute downpour causing a loss of approximately Rs 2 lakh. "The rain was so strong that the water flowed out of the fields," he explained.

The unseasonal rain wreaked havoc on farmers. They lost their standing crop in a matter of minutes, inflicting significant losses.

Read Also
MP: Police picket comprising 60 personnel in Bhopal soon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Strong rain, thunderstorm destroy crop in field at Sardarpur

MP: Strong rain, thunderstorm destroy crop in field at Sardarpur

MP: Scindia calls rival Govind Singh to check on his health, offers him better ‘treatment’ in...

MP: Scindia calls rival Govind Singh to check on his health, offers him better ‘treatment’ in...

MP Weather Update: Denizens, carry your umbrellas as Met forecasts heavy rain in Bhopal this...

MP Weather Update: Denizens, carry your umbrellas as Met forecasts heavy rain in Bhopal this...

Madhya Pradesh: Cops raze of illegal constructions of mafias in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Cops raze of illegal constructions of mafias in Khandwa

WATCH: Hailstorm damages banana & turmeric plantations in MP's Burhanpur, causes heavy loss to...

WATCH: Hailstorm damages banana & turmeric plantations in MP's Burhanpur, causes heavy loss to...