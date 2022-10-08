MP: Strong foreign policy has made India global power, says Scindia

Mandu / Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of BJP’s office bearers’ training camp, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the session. The camp is underway in Mandu.

The session was presided over by Rajya Sabha MP and state general secretary Kavita Patidar.

Speaking on how a strong foreign policy changed others' narratives for India, Scindia said that India has become a global power due to strong foreign policy and is always ready to help the world.

Addressing the session on the subject of the foreign policy of the Modi government, Scindia said that before 2014, India's foreign policy was running on the back foot, which had a deep impact on India. Many countries which were economically weaker than India also dominated us.

But today’s India is different and has become a global power due to strong foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years, the union minister said.

He said that India will become the world's biggest economic power in 2030 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi only because of the foreign policy of Modi government.

Scindia added, many countries of the world are looking towards India with hope in their eyes. India is always ready to help the world.

Scindia said that the Modi government has set five goals regarding foreign policy and implemented them. Due to which today India has a strong image at the global level. Today India is leading the world on global issues.

Modi government has done the work of connecting our three-and-a-half crore diaspora sitting around the world in the form of a bridge. So that overseas Indians become partners in the promotion of India’s culture and policies.

He said that due to successful foreign policy, India has strong friendships with many countries including Russia, America and France, on the basis of which not only our security policy but also economic policy has been strengthened. Today India is leading the world in information technology. The CEOs of many foreign companies are overseas Indians.

Scindia also spoke on how India helped other countries during the time of pandemic, how Prime Minister converted the challenges into opportunities and made many reforms and inked business agreements that helped India stand strong as an economic power during the Corona period when many countries of the world were facing economic crisis.

Photo exhibition inaugurated

A photo exhibition highlighting the life of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay and the achievements of Modi government and state government at the ongoing training class of Bharatiya Janata Party was inaugurated by the national co-organization general secretary Shivprakash, state president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and state organisation general secretary Hitanand. State officials, the district president and, district in-charge were present on the occasion.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mandu wins Tourism Award for Best Heritage Destination