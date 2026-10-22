MP State’s CBSE Class 12 Pass Rate Trails National Avg By 5.77 Percentage Points |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal region (encompassing the whole state) recorded a pass percentage of 79.43% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations in 2026, 5.77 percentage points below the national average of 85.20%, according to figures obtained through an analysis done by this correspondent.

The figures indicate differences in examination outcomes across school categories and between male and female candidates. However, the data alone do not explain the region's performance.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) reportedly recorded pass percentages of approximately 98.55% and 98.47%, respectively. Independent private schools recorded a pass percentage of 84.22%, according to the analysis.

These figures point to differences between school categories, although student profiles, admission patterns and access to academic resources would need to be examined before drawing conclusions about their causes.

The analysis also reported a gender gap. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 82.19%, compared with 76.87% among boys in the region, a difference of 5.32 percentage points.

Classroom instruction is another area requiring examination. CBSE coordinator UK Jha said that classroom instruction was another area requiring closer examination, noting that competency-based assessments demanded conceptual application and analytical skills rather than mere memorisation.

Jha observed that a detailed review of subject-wise results, question papers and answer scripts would be necessary to establish whether students' difficulties with application-based questions had contributed to the outcome.

The reported practice of 'dummy enrolment', under which students remain registered with schools but attend coaching centres instead of regular classes, is also a matter for scrutiny. Irregular attendance can limit participation in laboratory sessions, internal assessments and regular classroom instruction. However, the extent to which such practices affected the 2026 results has not been established.

Raising concerns over the reported practice of 'dummy enrolment', Jha said that students who remained registered with schools but attended coaching centres instead of regular classes could miss important aspects of formal education. “When students are enrolled in schools but attend coaching centres instead of regular classes, their participation in the regular academic process may be affected,” he said.

Differences in teacher availability and school infrastructure may also affect outcomes, particularly in remote areas. District-wise results, teacher vacancy figures and information on laboratory facilities would help determine whether resource gaps correspond with lower pass percentages. The analysis cites approximately 80,454 candidates across Madhya Pradesh.